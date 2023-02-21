Shuttle bus carjacked by suspected car thief found, Sheriff’s Office says

A Broward Sheriff deputy directs traffic on Perimeter Road along Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, after a deputy-involved shooting on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. User Upload Caption: A Broward Sheriff's Office Deputy was involved in a shooting on Perimeter Road with a suspect in a Mercedes on the west side, offsite of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport early Friday morning, February 17, 2023. Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

A Broward shuttle bus carjacked near Fort Lauderdale’s airport was found over the weekend in Miami-Dade County, but the suspect still hasn’t been found, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release any additional information about where or how the Broward County Paratransit TOPS Bus was found.

The suspect, Leandro Fernandez Sanchez, was shot at Friday by deputies on Perimeter Road outside Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. He escaped on the carjacked shuttle bus, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were following Fernandez Sanchez after he stole a car from the airport’s parking garage, the Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Fernandez Sanchez drove the stolen car into a deputy’s vehicle near the 1400 block of North Perimeter Road, and at least one deputy fired at the car, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver ran away from the car and carjacked the shuttle bus. The bus operator was able to escape, and no one else was on the bus, the Sheriff’s Office said.

It’s unknown if Fernandez Sanchez was injured, the Sheriff’s Office said.

In May 2021, Fernandez Sanchez was placed on felony probation for burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, criminal mischief and petit theft. He violated his probation in December, being arrested in Miami-Dade County on charges of cocaine possession with a firearm, possession of burglary tools, driving with a suspended license and possession of a firearm, weapon or ammo as a convicted felon, according to Broward County court records.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the deputy-involved shooting.

Anyone who sees Fernandez Sanchez should not approach him, the Sheriff’s Office said, and should contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org .