This $8 Sneaker Cleaner Has Been Called ‘Miracle Soap’ For Its Ability to Make Shoes Look ‘Brand New’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

As someone who lives in a bustling city, getting my shoes dirty is just part of the deal—a fresh pair of kicks never stay pristine for long, especially white sneakers. Be that as it may, there have been times when stains and marks have appeared and practically ruined the look of some pairs, which is frustrating to say the least. Unlike the ability to take clothing to the dry cleaners, I couldn’t really pinpoint an option in my area that provided the same type of care for shoes. But online, the options are galore.

Amazon has plenty of niche cleaning products (like this Oprah-approved jewelry cleaner ) that you probably wouldn’t think to keep on hand, including options for shoes. Cleaners that can maintain the appearance of all materials and styles can be found, such as the Angelus Easy Cleaner .

The less than $8 non-toxic cleaner is safe for use on a variety of fabrics like suede, leather, canvas, nubuck, rubber and more. Anything from food to grease to cosmetics will easily rub off with use. As an added plus, the cleaning soap can be used on more than just shoes; it also works wonders on furniture, handbags, wallets and car upholstery.

Angelus Easy Cleaner

Amazon shoppers have called the cleaner “miracle soap” and a must-have for “sneakerheads” since it’s capable of making shoes look “brand new” again. Even more are impressed by how gentle it remains on expensive leather.

“I was in the market for a reliable shoe cleaner and I stumbled upon this product,” wrote one reviewer. “I was eager to try it out and when it arrived I ended up cleaning 6 pairs of shoes. The best part is that I still have more than half of the bottle left! The ease of scrubbing was made easy with this product. I used it on multiple materials from leather to suede. I simply paired this with a brush and it worked magic!”

RELATED: Shoppers Are Seeing ‘Insane Hair Regrowth’ With This Thickening Shampoo—Grab It on Mega Sale

“I had this white crusted stain that has been on my Dr. Martens for awhile now and I wasn’t really sure how to go about cleaning it…” shared another. “I simply applied it to a rag and wiped the area clean and used a shoe brush to remove the crusted white residue and it came right off! I also used this on my vinyl purse that had black lipstick marks all over it and the marks came off instantly once I wiped it clean! Definitely a good item to keep around the house for quick fixes when it comes to stains and shoe cleaning.”

You might be surprised by how quickly the Angelus Easy Cleaner becomes a household staple of your own once you pick a bottle up for under $8. In fact, you should consider opting into subscribe and save deliveries so you’ll never run out. Make sure to check out other effective fashion cleaners from the brand , too.