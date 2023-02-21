Open in App
Winter Garden, FL
Happening Friday: Goodwill hosting hiring event in Winter Garden

By Sarah Wilson,

11 days ago
If you’re looking for work, Goodwill is hosting a hiring event on Friday in Winter Garden.

Goodwill Industries of Central Florida is looking to fill a variety of retail positions, including processors, cashiers, material handlers, clerks and donation attendants, at its Winter Garden store.

Interviews will take place on-site between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday at the store located at 14190 W. Colonial Drive.

Front line employee wages start at $14.50 per hour while keyholder positions start at $17.50 per hour.

To fill out an online application, click here .

