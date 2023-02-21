Open in App
Tallahassee, FL
See more from this location?
WTXL ABC 27 News

Big Bend Homeless Coalition pushes to buy land from city for veteran housing

By Kandace Blake,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HUDdv_0kv8v5Sy00

“Hopefully I get a voucher so I can move somewhere that will be permanent. At best this is temporary relief from permanent stress,” said Army Veteran Michael Colson.

Colson is one of many residents at Tallahassee’s Veteran Village, a temporary transitional housing program designed to get veterans off the streets and on the road to independence.

“When they come through these programs, and they come through them successfully, where do they go? Housing, affordable housing, workforce housing is a huge crisis,” said Shawn Noles, Director of Veterans Services for Volunteers of America.

The Big Bend Homeless Coalition who owns another veteran housing complex, Homefront, is looking to purchase or lease the land from the City of Tallahassee to convert the 4.54 plot into an estimated 60 to 94 housing unit for formally homeless veterans. The property sits on Capital Circle northwest.

BBHC’s goal is to help bring the number of homeless veterans to zero.

“That’s the number one condition that should be addressed. More permanent housing,” said Colson.

The Tallahassee Veterans Village currently houses 52 veterans who were or at risk of being homeless. That's not even half of the reported number that the Supportive Services for Veteran Families discovered back in 2022 with 190 veterans currently without housing.

Air Force Veteran Shawn Noles is the director of Veterans Services for Volunteers of America and currently runs Tallahassee’s Veteran Village.

“There’s nowhere for them to go, no place for them to afford with their job, their salary, their pension or the disability that they receive," said Noles.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tallahassee, FL newsLocal Tallahassee, FL
Community diabetes, health & wellness fair to take place Saturday
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Local disabled man cleans up neighborhood
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
New trail part of bigger Tallahassee Southside connection project
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Inflation impacts public safety services in South Georgia and the Big Bend
Quincy, FL2 days ago
Dinosaur Adventure hosting event at North Florida Fair
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
FAMU SSF hosts candlelight vigil for former student Alex Boyd
Tallahassee, FL3 days ago
Tallahassee Police Department officer fired after fight
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Valdosta, Tallahassee Fire Departments respond to multiple house fires
Tallahassee, FL5 days ago
Thomas County Sheriff's Office hosts microchip clinic
Thomasville, GA5 days ago
7th annual Havana Hills Spring Classic kicks off
Havana, FL5 days ago
City of Tallahassee kicks off 14th annual Capital City Senior Games
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Thomasville Fire Rescue warns public of recent text message scam
Thomasville, GA3 days ago
'Night at the Net' aims to support Florida State women's tennis
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Florida State football set to open spring practice Monday
Tallahassee, FL15 hours ago
Florida A&M softball team drops contest to Southeastern Louisiana
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Big Bend talent takes the field for 850 All-Star game
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Leon's Alexandria Kennedy
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Godby senior basketball player beats the odds, earns college scholarship
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy