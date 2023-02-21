Open in App
KSN News

Starbucks to begin selling coffee infused with olive oil

By Addy Bink,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uDLkv_0kv8uPpE00

(NEXSTAR) – When you get a cup of coffee, you might ask for cream and sugar in it, or maybe a dollop of whipped cream on top, depending on the drink. But what about adding olive oil? Starbucks is about to try it.

Beginning this week, Starbucks says it will be selling three “Starbucks Oleato” beverages in Italy and five at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Milan, “with more markets coming soon.” The beverages include Starbucks’ arabica coffee infused with extra virgin olive oil from Italian brand Partanna, which “creates an entirely new experience,” the company says .

Available drinks include the Oleato Caffe Latte, the Oleato Ice Shaken Espresso, and the Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew. Customers at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan will have five Oleato options: the Caffe Latte, the Iced Cortado, the Golden Foam Cold Brew, Deconstructed, and Espresso Martini.

CEO Howard Schultz said in a press release that the idea came from a trip to Sicily he made last year, where he was “introduced to the Mediterranean custom of taking a spoonful of olive oil each day.” One morning, he decided to add it to his coffee, describing the combination as “a delicious and unexpected alchemy.”

Some Starbucks drinks recalled, may contain glass

The company’s principal beverage developer Amy Dilger said the process of steaming or shaking the olive oil with oat milk creates a “textural experience that’s similar to whole milk.”

While Italy will be the first to try the olive oil-infused coffees, Starbucks plans to bring the drinks to Southern California this spring before expanding into Japan, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

“Now, there’s going to be people who say, ‘Olive oil in coffee? But the proof is in the cup. In over 40 years, I can’t remember a moment in time where I’ve been more excited, more enthused that demonstrates the pride, the quality, the passion, the heritage and the craft of what Starbucks can do,” said Schultz.

Starbucks hasn’t said whether there are plans to expand the Oleato beverages to other locations in the U.S.

The coffee giant isn’t the only U.S.-based company trying a new product in Europe. Earlier this month, McDonald’s announced it would roll out plant-based McNuggets at more than 1,400 restaurants in Germany.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: Hobby Lobby employee shoots, kills manager at Oklahoma City distribution center
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Woman found dead in east Wichita
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Brothers convicted of murdering groom hours after crashing California wedding reception
Chino, CA1 day ago
Off-duty officer helps rescue boy, 8, who was left hanging by his neck at amusement center
King Of Prussia, PA2 days ago
What is ‘whiskey fungus’? Jack Daniels facilities blamed for sticky black substance covering Tennessee neighborhood
Mulberry, TN21 hours ago
Mission no longer partnering with Unleashed Pet Rescue
Mission, KS1 day ago
Tractor trailer drags SUV along Kansas City interstate
Kansas City, KS2 days ago
Rebel Wilson reveals she was banned from Disneyland for a bathroom selfie
Anaheim, CA1 day ago
Chiefs Trey Smith, Tamba Hali chosen for NFL Career Tours program
Kansas City, MO13 hours ago
Missing cat found 1,400 miles from home in Prairie Village
Prairie Village, KS2 days ago
KU’s Jalen Wilson, KSU’s Keyontae Johnson named as finalists for Wooden Award National Ballot
Manhattan, KS13 hours ago
Numerical coincidence prompted $754M Powerball winner to buy ticket: ‘It was a sign’
Auburn, WA15 hours ago
Topeka offers free trip to Capital City for New York City residents
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Carjacking suspect caught after firing at officers during wild, high-speed chase through LA, video shows
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Family members shot in head in targeted attack at Florida home, sheriff says
Land O' Lakes, FL1 day ago
1 killed after jet experiences ‘turbulence event’ over New England
Keene, NH19 hours ago
Portions of California home seen hanging over cliff after landslide in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA20 hours ago
CAT scan: Pet goes through X-ray machine at Virginia airport
Norfolk, VA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy