Potential Landing Spot Emerges For The Pac-12

The Pac-12's current television deals are set to expire at the end of next season.

With ESPN and Fox Sports, the two TV networks carrying the conference's games this past season, as well as Amazon Prime Video reportedly 'lukewarm' on the league moving forward, there appears to be another contender waiting in the wings.

According to a New York Post article published this Tuesday afternoon, Apple TV+ is "emerging as a potential landing spot for the Pac-12 college football rights."

Andrew Marchand notes that Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff could present the platform to member schools "soon."

It's currently unclear if the universities residing in the conference would approve of an "all-streaming deal," per Marchand.

While Apple TV+ is a relatively small fish in an industry filled with giants like Fox, ESPN, CBS and NBC, they've certainly begun to make the progress required to make a potential deal like this happen. They started streaming live " Friday Night Baseball " games last season and are soon set to embark on a 10-year, $2.5 billion agreement with the MLS.

Losing USC and UCLA to the Big 10 in 2024 certainly doesn't do the Pac-12 any favors as it relates to the negotiations for its next TV deal. The departure of the two programs also means losing a large chunk of the red-hot Los Angeles television market.

Expect to hear additional updates on the Pac-12's search for its new TV partner over the next several weeks.