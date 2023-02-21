Change location
See more from this location?
Washington State
Clayton News Daily
‘Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia’: Biden delivers rallying cry in Warsaw after combative Putin speech
By Courtney Subramanian, Laura KingTracy Wilkinson, Los Angeles Times,11 days ago
By Courtney Subramanian, Laura KingTracy Wilkinson, Los Angeles Times,11 days ago
WARSAW, Poland — President Joe Biden vowed Tuesday that Russia would never defeat Ukraine and reaffirmed Western support for Kyiv just hours after the Kremlin...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0