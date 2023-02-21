Open in App
Washington State
See more from this location?
Clayton News Daily

‘Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia’: Biden delivers rallying cry in Warsaw after combative Putin speech

By Courtney Subramanian, Laura KingTracy Wilkinson, Los Angeles Times,

11 days ago
WARSAW, Poland — President Joe Biden vowed Tuesday that Russia would never defeat Ukraine and reaffirmed Western support for Kyiv just hours after the Kremlin...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy