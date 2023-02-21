If chicken noodle is the queen of soup, baked potato is the king. It’s creamy and hearty, and don’t even get us started on all those toppings. This Instant Pot baked potato soup recipe has all the traits you crave: a creamy base and tender spuds , plus cheese, bacon and an ingenious crispy potato chip topping. But the best part of all? It’s ready to eat in 30 minutes , instead of three hours. You’re welcome.

302 calories

14g fat

37g carbs

8g protein

4g sugars

6 slices bacon, chopped

½ large onion, chopped

3 small carrots, peeled and diced

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

4 medium russet potatoes (about 3 pounds), peeled and diced

4 cups chicken stock (or 4 cups water + 4 teaspoons bouillon concentrate)

½ cup milk, cream or half-and-half

Sliced scallions, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream and crushed kettle-style potato chips, to serve

1. Add the bacon to the Instant Pot and set to Sauté on low. Cook the bacon until crispy, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate and set aside.

2. Add the onion and carrot to the Instant Pot; season with salt and cook until the onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook for about 1 minute. Turn off the Instant Pot.

3. Add the potatoes and stock (or water and bouillon, if using), place the lid on the Instant Pot and set to High Pressure for 8 minutes. After 8 minutes, perform a Quick Release to release the steam.

4. Using a potato masher or fork, mash about ½ of the potatoes in the pot. Stir in the milk (or cream or half-and-half); taste and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper as needed. Divide among bowls and serve topped with sliced scallions, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, crushed potato chips and the reserved bacon.