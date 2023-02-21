Lawsuit accuses famous YouTuber of being online predator & accuses YouTube of benefitting from it
By Karla Ray,
11 days ago
Channel 9′s Karla Ray is working on a story about a newly filed federal lawsuit accusing a famous YouTuber of being an online predator and accusing YouTube and its parent company, Google, of benefitting from it.
“Reliving and re-talking and rehashing everything out brings back like a flood of memories,” Regina Alonso said. “And I feel like I’m 15, 16 again and, you know, experiencing everything for the first time.”
But the famous YouTuber accused in the suit said he has never spoken to her.
