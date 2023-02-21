Lawsuit accuses famous YouTuber of being online predator & accuses YouTube of benefitting from it

Channel 9′s Karla Ray is working on a story about a newly filed federal lawsuit accusing a famous YouTuber of being an online predator and accusing YouTube and its parent company, Google, of benefitting from it.

The woman bringing the lawsuit is from Marion County.

She said when she was a teenager, she was groomed online.

“Reliving and re-talking and rehashing everything out brings back like a flood of memories,” Regina Alonso said. “And I feel like I’m 15, 16 again and, you know, experiencing everything for the first time.”

But the famous YouTuber accused in the suit said he has never spoken to her.

“It’s so frustrating to have someone you’ve never met, never spoken to, making such a huge deal out of something that you have nothing to do with and also never happened,” Greg Jackson said.

