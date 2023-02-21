Open in App
Jessica Andrade plans to return, stay at strawweight following UFC Fight Night 219 loss to Erin Blanchfield

By Danny Segura,

11 days ago
Jessica Andrade’s flyweight days are over.

The Brazilian is looking to return and stay in the weight class where she once was UFC champion. Andrade (24-9 MMA, 15-7 UFC) wants to drop back to 115 pounds following her submission loss to Erin Blanchfield in a women’s flyweight main event this past Saturday at UFC Fight Night 219 in Las Vegas.

Andrade, who’s been competing between 115 and 125 pounds in recent years, is ready to commit to a division.

“I’ve always said that one of the things that I always wanted to do is go back to strawweight,” Andrade told ESPN through an interpreter following her loss. “That’s what I want. I want to put some roots there. I did ask for a title shot. I understand, if the organization wants to give me a title shot, I’ll take it. I’m ready all the time. I’ve always said it. I’m always ready for the promotion just as they’re ready for me, so I’ll take it. But obviously strawweight will be the move.”

The loss to Blanchfield snapped a three-fight winning streak for Andrade. Many saw the outcome as a surprise as she entered the event as the favorite. Despite not being the expected result, Andrade wasn’t caught by surprise by Blanchfield’s approach.

“I expected a lot of striking,” Andrade said. “I do understand that she’s a good striker, but I figured that we would be striking a little and maybe if she felt my hand once, that she would try to bring me down to the ground, and that’s what ended up happening towards the end of the fight.

“But I was prepared for it. I understand. She even said it: ‘I’m not afraid of her,’ just like me. I’m not afraid of her, either. At the end of the day, it wasn’t the result that I expected, but we’re going to go back to the drawing board and start things from the start.”

