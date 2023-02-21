Biden: Putin met Ukraine's 'iron will'

President Joe Biden says Putin was wrong about Ukraine. And the EPA is taking control of the cleanup of the derailed Ohio train.

Biden: Putin was wrong about Ukraine, Kyiv is 'standing free'

As the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine draws near, Biden said the world has responded to a "test for the ages" amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Russia. Biden, in a speech outside the royal castle in Warsaw, Poland, said Putin thought Ukraine would "roll over" when his forces invaded, but he met the "iron will" of Ukrainians and nations everywhere. "He was wrong." Keep reading.

President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday at the Royal Castle Gardens in Warsaw, Poland. Evan Vucci, AP

EPA amps up cleanup oversight in Ohio train derailment

The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday ordered railroad company Norfolk Southern to conduct all necessary actions associated with cleaning up the mess following a fiery train derailment in Ohio. It’s been just over two weeks since a train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, spilling chemicals and spurring health concerns. If Norfolk Southern fails to comply, the EPA said it will immediately step in to do the work, then seek to compel Norfolk Southern to pay triple the cost. Keep reading .

Another train derailment: 31 Union Pacific cars carrying coal derail in Nebraska .

Cleanup continues on portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. Gene J. Puskar, AP Images

Student loan relief tops packed Supreme Court calendar

The Supreme Court returns to the bench this week, and they've got a packed calendar. The fate of Biden's student debt relief plan – as well as a hotly debated law that shields big tech companies from lawsuits – will come into sharper focus in the coming days as justices resume oral arguments. Both cases will likely draw tough questions from the court's conservative majority. Here's what we know .

Student loan payments are likely to resume in 2023. How can people prepare ?

Winter storm could bring bitter cold, blizzard conditions

There's still a month left of winter, and Mother Nature is making sure we don't forget. A monster winter storm that could bring ice, blizzard conditions and travel disruptions – and will stretch 2,600 miles from coast to coast – was moving eastward Tuesday. Swaths of the country could see over a foot of snow in the coming days, and parts of Minnesota are expecting 15 to 25 inches of accumulation. Record-breaking cold temperatures could extend from the West Coast to the northern Plains later this week, the National Weather Service said. Find out the full weather outlook here .

A bundled-up walker circles the path in Washington Park after a winter storm packing single-digit temperatures combined with a light snow crossed over the intermountain West Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Denver. David Zalubowski, AP

