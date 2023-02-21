Open in App
La Vergne, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Kayaker on Percy Priest Lake found dead after extensive search

By Rana Mitchell, Craig Anderson,

11 days ago
A man kayaking in Percy Priest Lake died Tuesday after his kayak overturned.

Multiple agencies including the TWRA, Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, and La Vergne Fire and Rescue searched for a missing kayaker Tuesday afternoon in the Percy Priest Lake area.

Alexander Jimenez is identified by La Vergne first responders as the drowning victim who was located hours after he was initially reported missing around 12:30 p.m.

Officials received reports of the missing kayaker near the Hurricane Creek Boat Ramp at Percy Priest Lake.

No further information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.

