Open in App
Hawaii State
See more from this location?
GoldDerby

Sara Dosa (‘Fire of Love’): I was ‘utterly inspired’ by Katia and Maurice’s love story [Complete Interview Transcript]

By Latasha Ford and Marcus James Dixon,

11 days ago
Oscar-nominated director/writer/producer Sara Dosa recently pulled back the curtains on “Fire of Love,” inviting Gold Derby’s Denton Davidson in for a glimpse of how the...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bruce Willis, 67, Appears Confused During Paparazzi Encounter In First Outing Since Dementia Diagnosis
Santa Monica, CA2 days ago
Katy Perry Flies Solo On Red Carpet After Orlando Bloom Spills Awkward Revelations About Their Relationship
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
WGA Awards 2023: Watch Gold Derby live streaming show reacting to winners in real-time
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy