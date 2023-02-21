A Woman Let Her BF Pretend To Pay For Dinner & TikTokers Are Calling Out The 'Insecurity'

Should a guy always pay for a date, or should he at least look like he’s paying?

A new TikTok video has stirred up that long-debated topic, and people are calling out a couple for being “insecure” over how they handled paying at a restaurant.

The video posted by couple Gjenis Zeqiri and Jasmine Stambolic has gained over 14 million views since being posted less than a week ago, and it covers a very important topic: paying on a date.

The video shows Stambolic pulling her card out of her wallet and secretly slipping it over to her boyfriend, Zeqiri, under the table.

Zeqiri then waves over a server with a hand motion, indicating that he was going to pay using Stambolic’s card as if he was covering the cost of their date.

The video ends with a shot of Stambolic smiling with her tongue out and doing the thumbs up with her hands.

It looks like the video was intended to be funny, but not many people took it that way and called the couple out in the comments section.

One person commented, “Insecurities about money are so sad,” which received over 43,300 likes.

Another person commented that having such an experience on a date was “Honestly [her] biggest fear.”

One commenter asked: “why couldn't she just pay openly? scary.”

“Bruh, I be looking at the waiter dead in the eyes while the girl pays,” commented another user.

“It says her name on the card. We know,” wrote another user.

Others jumped in to defend Stambolic and Zeqiri.

One user wrote: “bruh, the people complaining will never have a relationship lmao.”

Meanwhile, one user wrote that the video reminded them of the show New Girl and commented, “honestly kinda cute reminds me of nick and jess.”

“My husband pays all the bills, and I pay all the food and every time we go to a restaurant, and I pay they shame him. So I totally get it…” wrote another user.

From the comment section under the video, it seems like paying on dates is a very heated debate topic.