See Sioux Falls through traffic cams as a winter storm begins snow dump over the city

Buckle up and make sure you're prepared. A massive winter storm similar to the one that in January elicited a no-travel advisory alert within city limits is expected to drop between 11 and 16 inches of snow in Sioux Falls before Thursday's end in addition to wind gusts up to 50 mph, creating hazardous travel conditions across the state.

"Travel should be restricted to emergencies only," an early blizzard warning from the National Weather Service states. "If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle." Meteorologists on Monday warned residents to be prepared to shelter for up to three days.

Check out Sioux Falls' live traffic cams

Check out traffic cameras here or on the city's official site to monitor road conditions from the safety of your home, or wherever you find yourself, as the storm passes through Sioux Falls. To focus on a specific camera, click the enlarge button at the top right corner of the camera you want to enhance. On mobile, tap the button with your finger.

You can also check the South Dakota DOT's 511 road conditions map which includes National Weather Service alerts, road closures, incidents, obstructions, construction and more.

