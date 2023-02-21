City of Sun Prairie closes city buildings on February 22

Due to the impending winter storm, City of Sun Prairie municipal buildings (City Hall & Westside Community Building) will be closed to the public tomorrow (Wednesday, Feb. 22). Emergency services and public works will operate as normal. City officials said they will continue to monitor the forecast for Thursday, Feb. 23.

All emergency services will be available for the community. If you are in need of emergency assistance, please call 911.

City services will still be available but staff will be working remotely to avoid travel in harsh conditions. If you need to connect with a certain department or division via phone or email, you can find that information by visiting https://cityofsunprairie.com/149/Departments and/or calling City Hall at 1-608-837-2511.

City Public Works crew will be working to plow the streets. If traveling, please be cautious of their presence as they clear up the roads.