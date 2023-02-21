Savannah Chrisley Lashes Out Over 'Inhumane' Conditions At Mom Julie's Jail, Federal Bureau Of Prisons Responds

@juliechrisley/instagram

Savannah Chrisley will always have her parents' back.

The reality star has vowed to fight for the Chrisley Knows Best leads even though they've already began their respective prison sentences , and on a recent episode of her podcast "Unlocked," she made it a point to highlight the alleged unfair conditions her mother Julie is experiencing behind bars.

"My mom's in a facility that has no air, but yet there are service dogs for the prison that are in a heated and cooled building because it's inhumane for them not to have air," the 25-year-old told listeners.

"I read an executive order that Biden signed that said all federal inmates must be housed in environmentally-friendly facilities and I'm like, 'OK, well, this is completely opposite of that,'" she added.

@savannahchrisley/instagram

However, the Federal Bureau of Prisons told an outlet her claims are unfounded.

"For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not release information on the conditions of confinement for any inmate or group of inmates ," a spokesperson wrote in an official statement. "However, we can share, the Bureau of Prisons' institutions are accredited by the American Correctional Association. ACA Standards cover environmental conditions , including temperature and air quality ... [and] discusses temperatures in indoor living and work areas appropriate for summer and winter."

mega

As OK! reported Julie, 50, is currently serving seven years at Kentucky's Federal Medical Center Lexington after being found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

Not much else is known about her prison life other than what the facility's guidebook reveals, which included dress code, cell maintenance and rules about phone privileges .

mega

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Julie's 53-year-old husband, Todd , was found guilty of the same charges but received a 12-year stint at Florida's Pensacola Federal Prison Camp.

Since they were forced to report to jail at the same time, Savannah assumed guardianship of her brother Grayson , 16, and niece Chloe , 10, the tot Todd and Julie took in from their troubled son.

The young adult admitted it hasn't been easy adjusting to the new normal, an at one point, she even had a "full-on breakdown" over the situation.

Daily Mail reported the response from Federal Bureau of Prisons.