Judge Mathis Reincarnated by Media Mogul Byron Allen

Fred Prouser/Reuters

Judge Greg Mathis better get his robes out of storage. Just days after Warner Bros. axed the TV’s jurist’s long-running show, Judge Mathis , he’s found a new home. Variety reports that Byron Allen’s media group—which has a slate of other courtroom series—ordered up a new show for the fall to be called Mathis Court with Judge Mathis . “Judge Greg Mathis is an outstanding, charismatic, and iconic television host, and we are extremely confident that our eighth and newest court series with Judge Mathis will be very successful for years to come,” Allen said.

