Kansas State
Scorebook Live

David Castillo, Oklahoma's top boys basketball recruit, on Kansas official visit: 'It was great to see their winning program'

By Paige Otto,

11 days ago

Five-star junior recruit David Castillo took his third official visit to Kansas this past weekend.

Photo courtesy of David Castillo

Prior to visiting Head Coach Bill Self and Lawrence, Castillo took official visits to Big-12 conference rivals Kansas State and Oklahoma State.

Castillo is Oklahoma's top-ranked boys basketball recruit, the nation's No. 20 overall prospect, and the No. 3 combo guard in the class of 2024 according to 247 Sports' composite rankings .

He currently holds offers from Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Florida and others.

The Bartlesville High School 6-foot-1 165-pound combo guard recapped his official visit with the Jayhawks, and also shared his thoughts on Kansas State and Oklahoma State with 247 Sports' National Basketball Scout and Recruiting Analyst Brandon Jenkins .

Read the full Q&A session on 247 Sports.

