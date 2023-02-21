SEC men’s hoops bracketology analysis: A deep dive into the seven teams surrounding the bubble

One of the most exciting parts about the last stretch of the college basketball regular season is watching the teams on the fringe of either making the tournament or getting eliminated from it fight for their spot, with each win propelling them forward and each loss decreasing their chances.

Bubble teams are not to be disregarded come March either. Last season, teams navigating the bubble amidst the last stretch of season included:

Eleven-seed Notre Dame and 9-seed Memphis, who narrowly missed the Sweet 16. Eleven-seed Michigan, who narrowly missed out on the Elite 8. Ten-seed Miami, who lost to Kansas in the Elite 8.

While the list of SEC teams that are expected to contend for a national title is slim, the list of them that are either in the bubble or on the outskirts of it is honestly impressive. Of the 14 teams in the conference, eight teams either surround the bubble or occupy a spot within it.

With that being said, let’s get into the teams. Stats utilized are from teamrankings.com, which focuses exclusively on Division I matchups, and seedings are simply projected for now.

Texas A&M (Eight-seed)

Since appearing in the Last Four In on Feb. 11, the Aggies have won three straight games and barring a complete implosion, should occupy a tournament spot come March.

Early season struggles have held them back, with two Quad IV losses staining a strong resume featuring five Quad I victories and one of the best conference records in the SEC. But since their loss to Wofford, the Aggies have gone 14-2 with wins over Missouri (twice), Auburn (twice), Florida (twice) and Arkansas, three of which have come amidst their current five-game win streak.

Their success has been due to proficiency on both ends of the floor, in terms of efficiency and rebounding. They rank in the top-100 in offensive and defensive efficiency and possess one of the best rebounding units in the country, with five players averaging over four rebounds per game.

Their seeding could vary heavily depending on their next four contests, considering they face the two top teams in the conference at home. With a victory over Tennessee or Alabama, they could go from an eight-seed to a six or seven. Win in both and they have a strong enough record to jump considerably.

Kentucky (Eight-seed)

With its most recent win over No. 11 Tennessee, Kentucky briefly escaped the bubble and now has a great chance to continue upping its tournament stock. Its remaining schedule includes three Quad I matchups and with wins in all three, it would have a .500 record in the category and seven Quad I victories.

It's similar to Texas A&M from a stats standpoint, owning one of the best rebounding units in the country to go along with decent efficiency on both sides of the floor. And while it struggles from the free-throw line with a split of under 70%, it’s a top-75 team in three-point shooting thanks to guards Antonio Reeves, Sahvir Wheeler and Cason Wallace all shooting over 35% from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats have the talent to cause problems in any region, with former national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe being a one-man clinic in the paint and forward Jacob Toppin scoring in double figures in ten straight games after struggling early in SEC play. And their stock goes up considerably when facing teams that rely heavily on offensive rebounds to consistently generate offense.

Arkansas (Nine-seed)

Following a four-game stretch in January where the Razorbacks surrendered 83 points per game, they gave up an average of 63 points in the next nine, going 6-3 amidst that stretch with wins over Kentucky on the road, Texas A&M and Florida and a close loss to No. 9 Baylor on the road.

Arkansas quietly owns one of the best defenses in the SEC based on efficiency and though its offense hasn’t quite matched up, placing just outside in the top-100 in offensive efficiency and near the bottom of the country in three-point percentage, that could change with top prospect Nick Smith Jr. back in the starting lineup.

Its upcoming stretch is rough, featuring matchups against No. 2 Alabama and No. 11 Tennessee on the road along with a regular-season finale against Kentucky. Losing all three of those could put its tournament bid in jeopardy, so it’s crucial that it finds a way to win at least one of them.

Missouri (10-seed)

The Tigers are slightly less assured than the Aggies following two straight losses, including a 33-point blowout loss to Auburn, but it remains safe for now. It has strong wins over No. 23 Iowa State, Illinois, Kentucky and No. 11 Tennessee, but that won’t last if it struggles through this upcoming stretch.

That stretch doesn’t feature a single Quad I matchup, which only makes it more vital that Missouri doesn’t falter. While a loss to Mississippi State on Tuesday wouldn’t crush them, losing momentum could spell disaster for the Tigers if it results in a loss or two against Georgia, LSU or Ole Miss.

If it does maintain a spot in the tournament, it’ll be a frustrating team to pick. Missouri is comparable to last season’s Alabama squad, possessing the capability to put up points in bunches but not doing so at a consistent rate against the better defenses in the country.While it’s managed multiple scoring outputs of 80 or more points against top-rated defenses, like Illinois (91) and Tennessee (86), it’s also managed a vast array of stinkers, especially recently against Auburn (56), Texas A&M (60) and Mississippi State (52).

Still, Missouri has one of the best shooting offenses in the country, headlined by Kobe Brown, who converts on nearly 48% of his three-point attempts. And while its defense isn’t amazing, it does force the third most turnovers in the country against Division 1 opponents.

Auburn (10-seed)

After climbing to the No. 15 spot in the AP Poll with a 16-3 record and starting 6-1 in SEC play, Auburn’s tournament projections have plummeted following an eight-game stretch where it suffered six losses, four of which were by five points or less. It has the capability to compete with decent teams, narrowly dropping the ball against Tennessee and Alabama, but its struggles in close-game situations are a sign not to trust it in March.

In terms of positives, it’s a great defensive team with a strong rebounding ability that makes up for poor shooting. Forward Johni Broome headlines a unit that averages 5.4 blocks per game, averaging 2.3 blocks to go along with 14 points and 8.9 rebounds.

Fortunately or unfortunately for Auburn, they close out the regular season with rematches against Alabama and Tennessee. With a 2-7 record in Quad I matchups and an additional Quad I matchup against Kentucky on the road prior to those, this upcoming stretch will be make or break for them.

Mississippi State (Bubble)

Following a rough stretch where it dropped eight of nine games, Mississippi State quietly bounced back, winning six of its next seven. Part of that is due to it escaping a gauntlet that featured four combined games against Alabama and Tennessee, but it’s still pulled off some considerable wins lately, defeating No. 24 TCU, Missouri and Arkansas.

It steadily climbed the bubble as a result, eventually landing in the Last Four In of Lunardi’s most recent bracketology update. It still needs to finish the season strong but has a great chance to impress the committee with two Quad I matchups against Missouri and Texas A&M next week.

The Bulldogs are defense-oriented, coming in as one of seven teams in the country that are giving up less than 60 points per game against Division I opponents. They held No. 10 Marquette to 55 points in an early non-conference win and recently held Alabama and Missouri to 66 and 52 respectively, all teams that rank in the top-15 in points per game against Division I opponents.

If they end up making it in as an 11 or 10-seed, they should be on everyone’s upset radar.

Vanderbilt (Considered)

With just nine games to go in its season, the Commodores sat at 10-12 with little hope of making the tournament. Though they had some impressive performances, they hadn’t been quite enough to translate into wins.

Then, things started to click. After a close win over Ole Miss, they took home back-to-back Quad 1 victories over No. 11 Tennessee and Florida on the road, then won their next two over South Carolina and Auburn to increase its win streak to five. The run has been headlined by seven-footer Liam Robbins, who has averaged 22.6 points throughout it.

Following its win over Auburn, Vanderbilt squeezed into the outskirts of the bubble as the last team in consideration. A win in its upcoming game against LSU is vital for it to remain a candidate, but the three games following it are where things get interesting.

As it stands, the Commodores would have one Quad 1 matchup (at Kentucky) and two Quad 2 matchups (vs. Florida, vs. Mississippi State) if the NET rankings were to remain the same through the next two weeks. However, Mississippi State could become a Quad 1 matchup if it were to win its next three games.

Either way, it likely needs to win out and do a respectable job in the SEC tournament to be assured a spot. But if it does, Vanderbilt will be a very interesting team in this upcoming bracket.