Open in App
East Palestine, OH
See more from this location?
Albany Herald

Norfolk Southern CEO defends railroad's response to Ohio derailment

By Artemis Moshtaghian, Linh Tran, Yon PomrenzeChris Isidore, CNN,

11 days ago
Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw defended his company's actions since the disaster caused by the derailment of one......
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy