Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Reveals Biggest Hurdle He Must Overcome This Season

Even the best of the best have things to work on.

It's hard to think of anything that Shohei Ohtani doesn't excel at . He's one of the best hitters in baseball , one of the best pitchers in baseball and one of the fastest base runners , and before he moved to a full-time DH, he was a pretty good fielder, too.

It almost feels like the game is too easy for him, however, this season, that may not be the case.

This year, the MLB has implemented a few new rules to speed up and change the game, and the one that has been the most talked about is the pitch clock.

Pitchers will have just 15 seconds to throw a pitch when the bases are empty, and 20 seconds to do it when a runner is on base. If they don't get the pitch off in that allotted time, it will reportedly be an automatic ball.

Ohtani, who has been known to take his time on the mound, says this is the biggest hurdle he'll have to overcome this season.

"The biggest thing is the new pitch clock rule. That's probably the biggest hurdle I have right now."

Earlier in the offseason, Angels general manager Perry Minasian said he didn't think the pitch clock would impact his superstar pitcher . Clearly, his superstar thinks otherwise.

But knowing Ohtani, he'll master it quicker than anyone else. And before we know it, he'll have a faster time to home plate than anyone in the league.