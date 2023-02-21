Open in App
Sacramento, CA
See more from this location?
CBS Sacramento

Guns N' Roses announced as one of Aftershock Festival's 2023 headliners

By CBS13 Staff,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i38lG_0kv8Lw4y00

Morning Headlines - 02/21/23 01:16

SACRAMENTO – Rock legends Guns N' Roses have been announced as one of the headliners for this year's Aftershock Festival in Sacramento.

Axl Rose, Slash and Co. will be the Sunday, Oct. 8 headliner of the now four-day festival.

The headliner reveal came at the same time that Guns N' Roses announced a new world tour on Tuesday.

Along with the Guns N' Roses announcement, Aftershock also revealed that hard rock legends Pantera will also be in the festival's lineup.

A full lineup announcement for Aftershock Festival is expected by spring 2023.

Aftershock Festival 2023 is set to happen at Discovery Park from Oct. 5-8.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Sacramento, CA newsLocal Sacramento, CA
Thousands descend on Land Park for 15th annual Donut Dash to benefit hospitalized children
Sacramento, CA10 hours ago
Modern electronic street banners could make Sacramento look more like Times Square
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Sacramento Zoo's new giraffe calf named "Cheyenne" after donor's loved one
Sacramento, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sky River Casino looking to expand after six months since opening
Elk Grove, CA1 day ago
El Dorado County food bank moves to meet demand amid California storms
Placerville, CA1 day ago
Parks officials move forward in naming Natomas skate park after Tyre Nichols
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Cruise ship takes maiden voyage up Sacramento River
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Sacramento SPCA is offering shelter and mobile party packages
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
2 killed in Stockton shooting on Airport Way
Stockton, CA9 hours ago
Travelers wait for clearer conditions along I-80 in Sierra
Colfax, CA6 hours ago
Sacramento Parks Commission considering plan to rename skate park in Natomas after Tyre Nichols
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Nevada City residents making the most of break in the weather
Nevada City, CA3 days ago
Skier found dead at Heavely Ski Resort identified as New York resident
South Lake Tahoe, CA2 days ago
Foresthill staple collapsed in winter storm, community rallies
Foresthill, CA3 days ago
Wrongful-death lawsuit filed in connection with Granite Bay crash that killed 4
Granite Bay, CA2 days ago
Students in Roseville are jumping rope to raise money
Roseville, CA1 day ago
"Honestly...I just gasped": Heavy snow crushes roof of Foresthill church
Foresthill, CA3 days ago
Suspect leads deputies on chase, crashes at gas station in south Sacramento
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Deputies find body of man, 62, outside in the snow in Camino
Camino, CA1 day ago
DNA leads investigators to make arrest in South Lake Tahoe cold case
South Lake Tahoe, CA3 days ago
Opposition grows to proposed mega-industrial park in on Phillips Road Roseville
Roseville, CA3 days ago
Man accused of threatening woman with knife, ramming her car in Stockton
Stockton, CA2 days ago
Residents in Grass Valley concerned about heavy snow accumulating on roofs
Grass Valley, CA2 days ago
High country schools wading through lingering power outages after NorCal storms
Placerville, CA2 days ago
UC schools received $1.1 million in grants to support social science research
Davis, CA1 day ago
Homicide investigation underway in Stockton after woman, 55, found shot in van
Stockton, CA1 day ago
2 hurt in plane crash at Calaveras County Airport, officials say
San Andreas, CA1 day ago
Sacramento mother arrested on homicide charges arrested after death of son
Sacramento, CA3 days ago
Sacramento police officer facing vehicular manslaughter charge in deadly crash involving patrol car and motorcycle
Sacramento, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy