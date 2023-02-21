Open in App
New York State
See more from this location?
Athlon Sports

One NFL Team Remains 'Really Interested' In Derek Carr

By Lauren Merola,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11dXUw_0kv8LFZ500

The New York Jets made their offseason intentions clear from the start: They want a veteran quarterback.

Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson was benched twice during the 2022 schedule as the team rotated through three starting quarterbacks who, combined, scored 14 touchdowns this season.

Derek Carr, meanwhile, nearly doubled that this season, throwing for 3,522 yards and 24 touchdowns. Possessing nine years of experience and several Las Vegas Raiders passing records, the free agent has emerged as a prime candidate for New York.

"The New York Jets are really interested in Derek Carr. Nothing but positive reviews, per sources," ESPN's Dianna Russini said . Now they wait for Aaron Rodgers to emerge from the darkness and inform the Packers of his plans. The Jets will be speaking to Green Bay about a trade IF the Packers are willing."

Carr, 32, visited with New York this weekend. The meeting was "very positive," according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington. He added that Jets believes Carr could help "lead them to a championship."

The Jets started the 2022 season 6-3 and finished it 7-10 after losing their last six-straight games. In their last six matches, the Jets averaged only 11 points, failing to score a touchdown in the last three games.

Since 2010, their last playoff season, the Jets have the fewest touchdown passes in the league with 225.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
“I’m happy to be home” Ex-NFL WR Antonio Brown purchases football team his father Eddie Brown played for
Albany, NY2 days ago
Breaking: New Team Reportedly Called Packers About Aaron Rodgers Trade
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
AFC Team Listed As Favorite To Land Aaron Rodgers
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Former Vikings, Packers Player Sentenced To Prison
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Chiefs Star Reportedly Asking For Lucrative New Contract
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Bears' Asking Price For No. 1 Draft Pick Reportedly Revealed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Former Pro Bowler Reportedly Expected To Be Released
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Buccaneers Reportedly Planning To Release 8-Year Veteran
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Antonio Brown Officially Reveals His Future Plans
Albany, NY2 days ago
Law Firm Reportedly Suing NFL Over Commercial Featuring Star Player
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Look: Defensive Tackle Prospect Makes History With 40-Yard Dash At NFL Combine
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Clip Of Defensive Lineman's 40-Yard Dash At NFL Combine Going Viral Thursday
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
NFL Insider Believes Aaron Rodgers Has 2 Options: Retire Or Join 1 AFC Team
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Raiders Reportedly Make Decision About Josh Jacobs
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Report: ‘No Progress’ Between Cowboys, Former First-Round Pick On New Deal
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Mel Kiper Jr. Discusses Surprising Possible Landing Spot For QB Anthony Richardson
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Report: Dallas Cowboys Make Decision On Tony Pollard
Dallas, TX1 day ago
St. Louis Battlehawks vs. D.C. Defenders Prediction and Preview (XFL Football)
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
New Details Reportedly Emerge About Jalen Carter's Arrest
Athens, GA2 days ago
Mike McCarthy Has Honest Admission About His Differences With Kellen Moore
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Chiefs GM Says Franchise Tag 'An Option' For One Player
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Report: One Team 'Very Likely' To Trade Top-5 Draft Pick
Chicago, IL1 day ago
UCLA Announces Important Chip Kelly Decision On Friday
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy