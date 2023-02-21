One NFL Team Remains 'Really Interested' In Derek Carr

The New York Jets made their offseason intentions clear from the start: They want a veteran quarterback.

Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson was benched twice during the 2022 schedule as the team rotated through three starting quarterbacks who, combined, scored 14 touchdowns this season.

Derek Carr, meanwhile, nearly doubled that this season, throwing for 3,522 yards and 24 touchdowns. Possessing nine years of experience and several Las Vegas Raiders passing records, the free agent has emerged as a prime candidate for New York.

"The New York Jets are really interested in Derek Carr. Nothing but positive reviews, per sources," ESPN's Dianna Russini said . Now they wait for Aaron Rodgers to emerge from the darkness and inform the Packers of his plans. The Jets will be speaking to Green Bay about a trade IF the Packers are willing."

Carr, 32, visited with New York this weekend. The meeting was "very positive," according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington. He added that Jets believes Carr could help "lead them to a championship."

The Jets started the 2022 season 6-3 and finished it 7-10 after losing their last six-straight games. In their last six matches, the Jets averaged only 11 points, failing to score a touchdown in the last three games.

Since 2010, their last playoff season, the Jets have the fewest touchdown passes in the league with 225.