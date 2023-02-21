Open in App
Columbus, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Radio

Atlanta-area Rapper, ‘validated’ gang member arrested on drug charges

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dAfJ8_0kv8IBr800

ATLANTA — A “validated gang member” and apparent Atlanta rapper is out on bond after being arrested on drug and probation violation charges.

The Columbus Police Department said Anthony King was arrested on Feb. 13 after the department’s Special Operations Unit and SWAT team executed a search warrant on an apartment.

Police said they found nearly more than 1400 grams of marijuana as well as two guns, one of which was reported stolen.

King was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property, and possession of drug-related objects.

During a court appearance on Feb. 15, a judge threw out the violation of probation charge against King, and the other charges were bound over to Superior Court.

In a Facebook post, Columbus police referred to King as a “validated gang member.” He is also a metro Atlanta area rapper who goes by the name ZHG Juwop, according to WTVM-TV.

The rapper has nearly half a million views on YouTube and more than 35,000 followers on Instagram. He intentionally doesn’t show his face to his followers.

King has bonded out of jail.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
Man arrested in cold case murder of 23-year-old Forest Park woman
Forest Park, GA2 days ago
Former Atlanta Hawk, GA Tech star charged with choking, kidnapping NC woman
Charlotte, NC16 hours ago
Identical twins making metro area history in the shipping business
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Shootout inside Perimeter Mall leads to charges for third person
Dunwoody, GA1 day ago
Former officer accused of killing 16-year-old charged with break-in at yet another woman’s home
Snellville, GA1 day ago
Arrest made in Gwinnett teenager’s shooting death
Lawrenceville, GA2 days ago
17-year-old Julia Zirangua thought she was taking Percocet, now her family is planning her funeral
Norcross, GA1 day ago
5 Gwinnett teens dead from overdoses, shootings in just weeks. Now, the Hispanic community is afraid
Lawrenceville, GA2 days ago
A 16-year-old Gwinnett County girl thought she was taking Percocet; now she’s dead
Norcross, GA2 days ago
2-year-old girl dies following ‘tragic accidental shooting’ involving pellet gun
Bremen, GA1 day ago
Law firm says hundreds of thousands worth of checks stolen out of metro post office
Decatur, GA1 day ago
16-year-old reported missing found dead at Gwinnett home
Lawrenceville, GA2 days ago
Friends, families desperate for answers after pair of best friends disappear
East Point, GA2 days ago
Pedestrian hit by car in Duluth in critical condition
Duluth, GA1 day ago
New photos show last known images of Georgia father who vanished during business trip
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
This free grocery store is taking aim at issues with Atlanta’s food access
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Strong severe storms topple trees, rip off roofs across North Georgia
Rome, GA1 day ago
WATCH: Georgia teammates go nuts celebrating Nolan Smith, Robert Beal at NFL combine
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
NASCAR star Chase Elliott injured in snowboard accident
Las Vegas, NV17 hours ago
Bulldogs to host Yellowjackets at Foley Field
Athens, GA2 days ago
Metro school district’s affordable housing plan points out disconnect in cost of living, teacher pay
Decatur, GA1 day ago
Stetson Bennett back on his game at NFL Combine, acknowledges mistakes, looks to future
Atlanta, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy