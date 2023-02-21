Open in App
F4WOnline

WWE SmackDown ratings down, ranks first on TV in 18-49 demo

By Paul Fontaine,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FSFjT_0kv8HRlj00

SmackDown's Elimination Chamber go-home show averaged 2.383 million viewers.

WWE

Friday's WWE SmackDown --which featured the final build to Elimination Chamber -- averaged 2.383 million viewers on Fox, down 3.4 percent from the previous week. It's the lowest audience total for the show since January 20.

SmackDown topped all of television with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demo. That's down 9.4 percent from last week and is also the show's lowest rating since January 20.

SmackDown also topped all English-language broadcast network programming with a 0.34 rating in the 18-34 demo, although it trailed NBA All-Star weekend coverage on cable as well as a show on Telemundo in that age group.

As compared with the same week in 2022, SmackDown's overall viewership was up 9.7 percent while its 18-49 rating was up 7.4 percent. It's the fourth straight week where SmackDown was up year-over-year in both viewership and the demo.

Listed below are the last 11 weeks of overall viewership and 18-49 demo ratings for SmackDown, along with the 10-week averages in both categories. This week's episode was up 0.6 percent in overall viewers and even in 18-49 as compared to the recent averages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UsN4s_0kv8HRlj00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sami Zayn to face Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown
Washington, DC1 day ago
Naomi announced for WrestleCon convention
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
WWE SmackDown live results: Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes face-to-face
Washington, DC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy