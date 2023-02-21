WWE SmackDown ratings down, ranks first on TV in 18-49 demo

SmackDown's Elimination Chamber go-home show averaged 2.383 million viewers.

WWE

Friday's WWE SmackDown --which featured the final build to Elimination Chamber -- averaged 2.383 million viewers on Fox, down 3.4 percent from the previous week. It's the lowest audience total for the show since January 20.

SmackDown topped all of television with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demo. That's down 9.4 percent from last week and is also the show's lowest rating since January 20.

SmackDown also topped all English-language broadcast network programming with a 0.34 rating in the 18-34 demo, although it trailed NBA All-Star weekend coverage on cable as well as a show on Telemundo in that age group.

As compared with the same week in 2022, SmackDown's overall viewership was up 9.7 percent while its 18-49 rating was up 7.4 percent. It's the fourth straight week where SmackDown was up year-over-year in both viewership and the demo.

Listed below are the last 11 weeks of overall viewership and 18-49 demo ratings for SmackDown, along with the 10-week averages in both categories. This week's episode was up 0.6 percent in overall viewers and even in 18-49 as compared to the recent averages.