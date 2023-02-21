‘Star Trek’ Star James Frain & Marta Cunningham Split

“Star Trek” actor James Frain, 54, and his director wife Marta Cunningham, 51, are calling it quits after 19 years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Frain filed the divorce papers, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakdown of the marriage.

In the papers, Frain revealed that they’ve been separated since January.

Along with spousal support, Frain is requesting a judge for “any additional relief this Court may deem equitable.”

They have two children together — their daughter, who is a minor, and their son, 18. Child support may be a complicating factor in the divorce.

As for property, the docs state that Frain “has not yet ascertained all separate property assets and debts. Therefore, the Petitioner will, if and when appropriate, seek leave to amend once ascertained.”

James and Marta have been married since 2004.