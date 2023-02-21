Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
Footwear News

Chrishell Stause Pops in Lavender Martini Dress & Holographic Femme LA Stiletto Mules

By Aaron Royce,

11 days ago
“Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause brought a pop of purple to Los Angeles this week — with sleek heels to match.

The media personality was spotted strolling in West Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday, dressed in head-to-toe lavender. For the occasion, Stause donned a thin knit long-sleeved dress with a ribbed hem, neckline and cuffs. Coating the piece were sparkling iridescent crystals, shaped in a series of martini embellishments divided by a diamond pattern. The whimsical piece was paired with a matching quilted shoulder bag with gold link accents for a monochrome finish.

For footwear, Stause slipped into a pair of slick heels by Femme LA — the brand also responsible for Beyoncé’s ankle-wrapped sandals worn while accepting her historic TKth Grammy Award earlier this month. Stause’s style, the brand’s $189 Azúcar mules , featured vegan lavender pointed-toe soles topped by glossy PVC slip-on straps. A set of thin silver stiletto heels totaling 4.05 inches in height completed the set with a gleaming finish, giving the “Under Construction” author a sleek height boost that played off of her outfit’s whimsical colors and shiny accents.

When it comes to shoes, Stause keeps her options classic, preferring neutral shoes with added glamour from textures and embellishments. She can be spotted in pointed-toe pumps and sandals from brands like Balmain, Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Stause also incorporates shoes from affordable labels like Mix No. 6 and Sam Edelman into her wardrobe when off-duty. Recently, the star also launched an edit for DSW that featured her favorite silhouettes from wallet-friendly brands, including Steve Madden, Marc Fisher, and Jessica Simpson.

