Immokalee, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Immokalee woman dies after vehicles collide head-on in Hendry County

By Tyler Watkins,

11 days ago
HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — An Immokalee woman died, and four others were injured after two vehicles collided head-on in Hendry County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened on County Road 835 and East Tumakee Way Tuesday morning around 7:11 AM.

A pickup truck, driven by a 38-year-old man from LaBelle, was passing traffic in the northbound lane. A van, driven by a 42-year-old Immokalee man, was traveling north on the roadway.

FHP said the two vehicles collided head-on in the northbound travel lane. Troopers said fog was in the area at the time of the crash.

A passenger in the van, a 26-year-old Immokalee woman, was pronounced dead on the scene. FHP said the Immokalee man suffered critical injuries.

All three occupants of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries, according to the report.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

