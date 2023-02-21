Open in App
Athens, GA
WSB Radio

Daylen Everette earns high praise from Will Muschamp as Georgia cornerback enters crucial offseason

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com,

11 days ago
It didn’t take long for Daylen Everette to make an impression on the Georgia football coaching staff. Kirby Smart recognized early on that Everette was a physical cornerback and willing tackler.

That makes him somewhat of a rarity, given most cornerbacks don’t love that aspect of the game. But Everette isn’t your typical cornerback. He signed as a 5-star member of Georgia’s 2022 signing class and emerged as the No. 3 cornerback for the Bulldogs during the 2022 season.

“Extremely bright, intelligent. I think he’s got a great future at Georgia,” co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp said of Everette prior to the national championship game. “Really has learned a lot of the stuff, the techniques and the fundamentals of what we work on extremely well. And I think he’s got a really bright future at Georgia.”

