Netflix’s ‘Dogs’ Season 1 Episode 5 Recap: ‘Second Chances’

Created by Oscar and Emmy winning filmmakers, Netflix’s “Dogs” brings us on heartfelt journeys featuring our beloved four-legged canine friends. The show celebrates the universal bond between man and animal.

In season 1 episode 6 of Netflix’s “Dogs,” “Second Chances,” we follow Anna, a dog adoption advocate. She spends her time driving dogs from shelters in Texas to their new lives in New York City. “If you’re different, if you’re a loner, a straggler, you can make yourself a home here,” Anna says of dogs in New York. The city is one of the top in the nation for adopting pets.

Second Chances in Netflix’s ‘Dogs’

When Anna was a child, she formed a strong bond with her Siberian Husky named Holly. Anna’s parents rescued her from a shelter. One day, Anna arrived home from school to find that her beloved dog was missing. She found out that, due to behavioral challenges, her parents returned Holly to the shelter. She was never able to say goodbye to Holly. “It was a heartbreaking thing to go through as a child, but I think that put me on course to where I am right now,” Anna states. Now, Anna works with Hearts & Bones , an animal rescue organization based in Dallas.

Anna says her favorite thing about New York City is the rescue community that hopes to save as many dogs as possible. Texas is a high-kill state , which is why Hearts & Bones works to pull as many dogs as possible from the Texas market. When she’s not driving dogs across the country, Anna works for an advertising agency. To Anna, however, the advertising job is the side hustle. “Animal rescue is my life,” she says. In her role at the rescue, Anna relies on fosters for dogs in need and transports the animals across the country to New York City for adoption events. Anna will sometimes transport up to 30 dogs in one rescue trip. “Rescue is about second chances,” Anna tells us. “They come from horrific conditions, but they come to New York and find these forever homes and their lives are completely changed.”

The Necessity and Joy of Fostering Dogs

In the colorful season finale of Netflix’s “Dogs,” we also get to witness the story of a family who recently lost their beloved canine companion, Mickey. The family’s young daughter tells us that she “can have a happy feeling again with a dog.” Anna works to find the family a new pup to fill their lives with joy. In sharing love with their new pup, the family is able to move through their grief and begin the next chapter of their lives.

Adopting a pet can be life changing. Saving the life of an animal through rescue can make the experience even more meaningful. Many shelters suffer from packed facilities, overcrowding, and lack of resources. If shelters and rescue organizations are unable to take in animals, many face the risk of euthanasia. If you are interested in lending a helping hand, shelters are often in need of assistance. Fostering is a great way to offer aid to allow shelters to rescue more animals. Many are looking for fosters to temporarily house dogs while they wait for their forever families. You can learn more about fostering animals here . Hearts & Bones is accepting donations while they continue their mission of saving animals.

