Tiki: Daniel Jones may be more valuable to the Jets than the Giants

It’s plausible to wonder, given the quarterbacks who are or could be available this offseason, if Daniel Jones is more valuable for the Giants to keep than he would be elsewhere.

Here’s an interesting idea from Tiki Barber, though: could Jones actually be more valuable for the JETS to pick up as a free agent?

“If the Jets get stuck with nobody, which could be a reality, the guy who is across town, Daniel Jones, is more valuable to them than he is to the Giants,” Tiki said Tuesday. “The Giants have so many options of what they can do, because this regime didn't draft Daniel Jones, and they've still got a lot of pieces to get in place before they're viable, before they can even beat the Eagles, so Daniel Jones makes a lot of sense for the Jets, as crazy as you think it is.”

BT could only let out a sigh at first, but as he thought about it, Tierney understood…but also thought the price just doesn’t match the product.

“It doesn’t, because his skill set matches what this team needs,” BT said, “but what’s crazy about it, is that the only way they could get him is to give up the two first-round picks, and that’s not worth it. I’m not giving up two first-round picks for Daniel Jones, not a chance in Hell I'm doing it. I like Daniel Jones, but he ain't worth two first-round picks.”

That seems to be the problem for anyone other than Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, or anyone that’s not a true free agent in no danger of a franchise tag: is anyone worth the two first-rounders it would take?

“You got Lamar Jackson tweeting away and putting up Instagram stories saying it looks like he's out of Baltimore”, BT said, “and if I'm giving up two first round picks for anybody, I'm giving them up for the dynamic Lamar Jackson.”

Tiki sees it a little differently.

“I know how your mind works BT, thinking we’ve got to save the draft picks – but if you can trade a draft pick or two for a quarterback who could be your future and you’re desperate to win now, as well as when in the future, Daniel Jones fits the mold,” Barber said. “Lamar Jackson doesn't fit the mold because you're worried in the back of your mind that this kid's going to get hurt.”

BT agreed with the Jones sentiment “for the most part” and even the Jackson injury notion, but what about Aaron Rodgers?

“Aaron Rodgers doesn't even fit that mold because Aaron Rodgers is going to play for two years,” Tiki said.

“But you're not giving up two first round picks for Aaron Rodgers,” BT replied, “and Rodgers has already done what we're theorizing Jones has the ability to do.”

There’s only one question left to ask: is the new league year here yet?

