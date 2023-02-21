Open in App
New York State
The Comeback

Jets’ plan for Aaron Rodgers revealed

By Sean Keeley,

11 days ago
The New York Jets have a decision to make about their quarterback position. Are they going to sign Derek Carr, wait to find out if they can trade for Aaron Rodgers, or go with Mike White and Zach Wilson for another season?

Carr visited with the Jets earlier this week and it sounds like there were a lot of positive feelings afterward.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said on Get Up con Monday that “we have some hard conversations that are going to be happening in Florham Park this week” after a meeting between the Jets and Carr that went “really well.”

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Dianna Russini added that the Jets are essentially hamstrung by Rodgers’ situation even though they liked what they heard from Carr.

“The New York Jets are really interested in Derek Carr. Nothing but positive reviews, per sources,” said Russini. “Now they wait for Aaron Rodgers to emerge from the darkness and inform the Packers of his plans. The Jets will be speaking to Green Bay about a trade IF the Packers are willing.”

Rodgers is currently on his “darkness retreat” and is taking his offseason plans very casually, despite reports that the Green Bay Packers are ready to move on from him.

