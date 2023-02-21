Open in App
Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority celebrates 30 years

The view atop Sierra Vista point gives a breathtaking look at the great 408.

Since 1993, the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority has provided the South Bay with beautiful trails, open green spaces , and a connection to nature for residents.

What began as a grassroots effort by activists has now grown into an organization responsible for protecting
~30,000 acres of natural land — and growing. This fall, the Open Space Authority plans to host a grand opening of its newest preserve — The Máyyan ‘Ooyákma-Coyote Ridge Open Space Preserve — which will add 33 miles to the agency’s trail system.

Fun fact: The new preserve’s name is a Chochenyo translation for “coyote ridge,” named in partnership with the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe .

So, how would the Open Space Authority like you all to
celebrate this milestone ? By being out in nature, of course. Get involved with the agency through:
