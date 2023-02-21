Open in App
Manchester, CT
Journal Inquirer

Detective: Manchester stabbing suspect confessed, described where knife was

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XhRZg_0kv878MM00
Manchester stabbing suspect Damion Davis Manchester Police Department

MANCHESTER — The man who is accused of stabbing a 23-year-old woman repeatedly in her home on Oakland Street in Manchester confessed when questioned about the incident and described the location of the knife, which police later found, according to a detective’s affidavit.

DEFENDANT: Damion Davis, 35, of Hartford

CHARGES: First-degree assault, home invasion, first-degree burglary, second-degree stalking

STATUS: Held on $1 million bond

Damion Davis, 35, of Hartford is charged with first-degree assault, home invasion, first-degree burglary, and second-degree stalking. The home invasion charge is the most serious, carrying a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 25 years.

