Detective: Manchester stabbing suspect confessed, described where knife was

MANCHESTER — The man who is accused of stabbing a 23-year-old woman repeatedly in her home on Oakland Street in Manchester confessed when questioned about the incident and described the location of the knife, which police later found, according to a detective’s affidavit.

Damion Davis, 35, of Hartford is charged with first-degree assault, home invasion, first-degree burglary, and second-degree stalking. The home invasion charge is the most serious, carrying a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 25 years.