Miami’s Plastic Surgeon: Dr. Morad Askari is Taking Over with his All-Encompassing Approach

Miami's Newest Plastic Surgeon: Dr. Morad Askari is Revolutionizing the Field with his All-Encompassing Approach [ photo ]

Miami’s plastic surgery scene just got a whole lot more exciting with the arrival of Dr. Morad Askari and his new practice, Revive Surgical Institute. Dr. Askari is a board-certified plastic surgeon who is making waves in the field with his all-encompassing approach to plastic surgery. From reconstructive surgery for trauma patients to cosmetic procedures for those looking to enhance their appearance, Dr. Askari offers a wide range of services to meet the needs of his diverse patient base.

In this article, we’ll delve into Dr. Askari’s journey to becoming Miami’s newest and most comprehensive plastic surgeon, what sets him apart from others in the field, and what patients can expect from a visit to Revive Surgical Institute .

Let’s start with a brief background on Dr. Askari. He is a plastic surgeon with over 11 years of experience in the field, who has been trained at the Mayo Clinic and with world-renowned surgeons in Beverly Hills. He has a passion for reconstructive hand surgery and has even completed extra years of training in the area to master the art. He is now bringing his expertise and all-encompassing approach to Miami, with the goal of helping patients look and feel their best.

Dr. Askari’s Journey

Dr. Askari’s journey to becoming a plastic surgeon started with his training and education. He completed a rigorous plastic surgery residency program where he learned how to work on every part of the body and treat a wide range of conditions. It was during this time that he discovered his passion for reconstructive hand surgery, leading him to complete extra years of training in the area.

Throughout his career, Dr. Askari has honed his skills and expanded his knowledge, making him a true expert in the field. He has over 10 years of experience and a long list of satisfied patients who can attest to the incredible results he provides.

With his education, training, and years of experience, Dr. Askari is well-equipped to handle any plastic surgery procedure, from head to toe. He offers a wide range of services, including cosmetic procedures like Mommy Makeovers, BBL, and Liposuction, as well as reconstructive surgery for patients who have suffered a trauma or have a birth defect and hand surgery for those in need of carpal tunnel syndrome correction or other hand conditions.

Dr. Askari’s journey has been characterized by his passion for helping others and his commitment to excellence. He is now bringing his skills and expertise to Miami, where he is poised to revolutionize the plastic surgery scene.

What Sets Dr. Askari Apart

So what sets Dr. Askari apart from other plastic surgeons in Miami? Here are three key factors that make him unique:

Skill Set: Dr. Askari can offer procedures from head to toe, including facial, breast, body, hands, fingers, toes, and legs. He also offers different types of surgeries, including reconstructive, cosmetic, and hand and extremities surgeries.

Experience: With over 10 years of experience, Dr. Askari is a true expert in the field. He has trained at the Mayo Clinic and with world-renowned surgeons in Beverly Hills, and has honed his skills and expanded his knowledge to become one of Miami’s most comprehensive plastic surgeons.

Values: Patient safety is Dr. Askari’s top priority. He follows every guideline set by organizations such as the FDA and the American Board of Plastic Surgery, and uses state-of-the-art surgical equipment to ensure that his patients receive the best results possible. He also respects his patients’ goals and expectations, and will work with them to create a personalized treatment plan that aligns with their needs and desires.

These three factors make Dr. Askari a unique and valuable addition to the Miami plastic surgery scene. He is dedicated to helping his patients look and feel their best, and is committed to providing them with the highest quality care possible.

Revive Surgical Institute, also known as Revive Plastic Surgery

Dr. Askari’s new practice, Revive Surgical Institute , is a cosmetic and reconstructive surgery practice that is dedicated to helping patients turn their dreams into reality. The friendly and knowledgeable staff is committed to caring for their patients’ medical health and well-being and takes the time to create a personalized treatment plan for each patient.

At Revive Surgical Institute, patients can expect a welcoming and comfortable environment where they can receive the care and attention they deserve. Whether they are looking to enhance their appearance with a cosmetic procedure or to rebuild after a trauma or birth defect, Dr. Askari and the Revive Surgical Institute team are here to help.

In conclusion, Miami is lucky to have Dr. Morad Askari and Revive Surgical Institute in its community. With his all-encompassing approach to plastic surgery, his passion for helping others, and his commitment to patient safety and satisfaction, Dr. Askari is poised to revolutionize the plastic surgery scene in Miami. starts here.