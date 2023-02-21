Open in App
Charleston, WV
See more from this location?
Lootpress

Mexican Man Pleads Guilty to and is Sentenced for Immigration Crime

By Lootpress News Staff,

11 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Israel Garcia-Cocotle, also known as “Israel Cocotle Rayon” and “Israel Cococle-Garcia,” 33, a Mexican national, pleaded guilty today to the felony offense of reentry of a removed alien and was sentenced to 10 months in prison. Garcia-Cocotle will be remanded to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for deportation proceedings at the conclusion of his sentence.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on December 8, 2022, ICE agents arrested Garcia-Cocotle in Charleston, Kanawha County, following a traffic stop conducted of a vehicle he was driving. Garcia-Cocotle did not have a driver’s license and presented a Mexican consular identification document. Garcia-Cocotle admitted that he was a citizen of Mexico in the United States illegally and that he had previously been deported from the United States. Garcia-Cocotle had no identification documents permitting him legal status in the United States.

Fingerprints matched Garcia-Cocotle to nine prior removals from the United States to Mexico between 2009 and 2018. Garcia-Cocotle was previously convicted of felony third-degree rape and fourth-degree assault in Fayette County, Kentucky, Circuit Court on July 6, 2018. Garcia-Cocotle was also convicted of illegal entry into the United States in United States District Court for the District of Arizona on July 18, 2011. Garcia-Cocotle never obtained the express consent of the Secretary of U.S. Homeland Security to reapply for admission to the United States for any of the prior removals, nor did he seek to reenter the United States through other legal means.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Erik S. Goes prosecuted the case.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Raleigh County Housing Official Pleads Guilty to Federal Fraud Crime
Beckley, WV2 days ago
Oak Hill Straw Purchaser Sentenced for Role in Beckley-to-Philadelphia Firearms Trafficking Conspiracy
Oak Hill, WV2 days ago
Couple sentenced to prison in regards to overdose death
Mullens, WV1 day ago
Police searching for individuals who broke into local school and stole cash
Kermit, WV2 days ago
California woman’s body found along Ohio River in WVa
Beverly Hills, CA2 days ago
Governor Justice signs architectural and engineering contract for new veterans nursing facility in Beckley
Beckley, WV2 days ago
Spirit Airlines to end flight service from West Virginia International Yeager Airport on May 4
Charleston, WV1 day ago
West Virginia International Yeager Airport receives $1 million for terminal upgrades
Charleston, WV3 days ago
DHHR Announces Application for Reimbursement of Fees Related to the Foster Care Payment Delay
Charleston, WV2 days ago
WV Department of Education Enters Agreement with Taiwan
Charleston, WV3 days ago
Man arrested after severely beating dog, causing $5,000 surgery bill
Ansted, WV2 days ago
Theatre West Virginia welcomes new General Manager
Beckley, WV2 days ago
WV Hive Coffee Talks and NRGRDA Summers County Business Owners Meeting To Be Held March 3
Hinton, WV2 days ago
NRGRDA and Fayette County Encourage Fayette County Residents to Comment On Draft Planning Document, Attend March Open Houses
Fayetteville, WV2 days ago
Local organizations partner for Coalfields Community Health Fair
Beckley, WV22 hours ago
Hip-Hop Hooray 5K event to be held at Woodrow Wilson
Beckley, WV1 day ago
Wyoming County Board of Education meeting announced
Pineville, WV2 days ago
Beckley Art Center to host spring fundraiser with Weathered Ground Brewery
Beckley, WV2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy