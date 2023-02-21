Open in App
Rutland, VT
Mountain Times

Pico hosts Mini Shred Madness

By Krista,

11 days ago

Saturday, Feb. 25—RUTLAND—Come to the park and compete for prizes in a friendly and fun environment. Grom skiers and riders (13 years and under) will get a feel for park riding and experience the rules and navigation of the park. Mini Shred Madness is all about having fun in a competition setting. Not to mention, there will be all sorts of free giveaways being handed out at the event to competitors.

Divisions include: Super Grom is for ages 9 and under (first time park riders) with boys, girls and combined categories. Grom is for ages 10-13 (have park-riding experience) with boys and girls categories.

Registration will take place from 9-10 a.m. on the second floor of the Pico Base Lodge. Entry fee is $20 for all divisions. All participants of Mini Shred Madness must have a parent/guardian fill out an Express Assumption of Risk form for them. Each participant must wear a properly fastened snow sports helmet during all event practice/inspection and competition.

The day will end with awards presented 11:55 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The post Pico hosts Mini Shred Madness appeared first on The Mountain Times .

