Breakers pick Stills in USFL Draft

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Dante Stills is headed to the pros, and he might start as soon as this spring.

The New Orleans Breakers selected Stills with the 44th pick in the USFL Draft on Tuesday. He is the first Mountaineer selected in this year’s USFL Draft.

Stills completed his five-year WVU career in November as WVU’s program leader in tackles-for-loss, amassing 52.5, along with 23.5 sacks and 134 tackles. He was named to the All-Big 12 First Team for both his fourth and fifth seasons with the Mountaineers.

The Fairmont Senior alumnus has worked to build his draft profile after the conclusion of the 2022 campaign. He particularly showed positive signs at the East-West Shrine Bowl earlier this month and was recognized for his professionalism ahead of the game.

Stills’ selection in the USFL Draft does not hold a direct bearing on his status for April’s NFL Draft. He will perform at the 2023 NFL Combine later this month alongside fellow Mountaineer Bryce Ford-Wheaton , aiming to rise his draft stock ahead of April 27.

