Open in App
Fort Bliss, TX
See more from this location?
KVIA ABC-7

More people can now visit Fort Bliss with new visitor program

By Kerry Mannix,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x6Nv2_0kv8116r00

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) -- If you want to visit Fort Bliss, you no longer need to be sponsored by a service member, according to officials. Now, you just need to register once to gain access to the post for three years.

The change comes with Fort Bliss' implementation of its new Community Access Pass Program, which requires a real I.D. to register. Participants will use that same I.D. to scan in every time they visit.

Entry access is at the Buffalo Soldier Gate, open 24/7, or the Chaffee Gate, open Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Officials say registration only takes about 10 minutes, and all you need to bring is your real I.D. Once you successfully pass a criminal history background check and take a photo, you'll have access for the next three years. They also suggest getting your pass at the Buffalo Soldier Gate after hours to avoid lines.

According to officials, new vetting capabilities allow safer and easier access to post.

For more information, you can visit http://home.army.mil/…/about/Garrison/DES/gate-information .

The post More people can now visit Fort Bliss with new visitor program appeared first on KVIA .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Job fair at the Plaza Hotel in Downtown El Paso
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Shifts in student enrollment at El Paso school districts leads to funding changes
El Paso, TX1 day ago
El Paso Inc. recognizes El Pasoans of the Year
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum holds 23rd annual Cowboy Days celebration
Las Cruces, NM21 hours ago
Silva Magnet seniors ready for nursing school
El Paso, TX13 hours ago
3 hospitalized in serious central El Paso crash
El Paso, TX4 days ago
El Paso business owner says he’s being charged thousands of dollars in bills that aren’t his
El Paso, TX11 hours ago
Be Mindful: Breaking the teen mental health stigma in El Paso one click at a time
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Experts warn about dangers of self-harm, and share resources available to help
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Las Cruces police arrest carjacking suspect
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
700 new body-worn cameras going to patrol and traffic officers in El Paso
El Paso, TX4 days ago
FBI arrests felon with ties to Chuco Tango gang, continue searching for another
El Paso, TX14 hours ago
Heavy winds damage Coas Bookstore in Las Cruces
Las Cruces, NM5 days ago
El Paso Police Headquarters to be named after former late Police Chief Greg Allen
El Paso, TX4 days ago
$50,000 donation of lifesaving ambulance and equipment donated to Janos, Mexico by El Paso Ambulance Service
El Paso, TX7 days ago
Chamizal park in Juarez has 400 dying trees, 32 fell after last weekend’s storm
El Paso, TX4 days ago
Monster Jam show to go on as scheduled UTEP says
El Paso, TX6 days ago
WATCH LIVE: El Paso City Council discusses City Manager Tommy Gonzalez’s contract
El Paso, TX4 days ago
Gonzalez thanks El Paso after city council votes to terminate his employment as City Manager
El Paso, TX4 days ago
Strong winds leading to delays, cancellations at the El Paso International Airport
El Paso, TX6 days ago
Las Cruces city council addresses rise in traffic fatalities
Las Cruces, NM4 days ago
Heavy winds cause two Borderland school districts to change their Monday schedule
El Paso, TX6 days ago
Jupiter, Venus orbit closer than usual to earth
El Paso, TX3 days ago
What Causes The Winds: Pressure Gradient
El Paso, TX4 days ago
Wind, rain, and snow to impact the Borderland
El Paso, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy