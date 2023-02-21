Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
WRTV

Indianapolis woman pistol-whipped, attackers try to steal her car

By Adam Schumes,

11 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS – Staples in her head, bruises on her body and a shattered sense of safety: those are some of the many things left behind after an attempted carjacking.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be safe again in my own home,” Emilee Matthews said.

Matthews was about to run some errands over the weekend when she says two men tried to steal her car while she was inside of her garage at her home near West 38 th Street and Guion Road.

“He said 'get out of the car,' so he opened up the door and he pulled me up — and I fell to the floor,” Matthews said.

Matthews spoke to WRTV exclusively and said that the alleged attack felt like a blur, but she did what she could to make sure her car wasn’t stolen.

“I opened the door again still sitting on the floor and grabbed his leg – still screaming help or stop don’t do this,” Matthews said.

Matthews says ultimately, the attackers ran away.

“He hit me hard on my head with the butt of his gun, then he hit me two more times,” Matthews said.

The attack sent her to the hospital.

While her case remains under investigation, IMPD says that reports of attempted carjackings are down more than 31% compared to this time last year.

“There’s no reason to hurt people in whatever you’re trying to do. Just don’t take from people who you think have more than you do because they might not have more than you do. They might have less than you do,” Matthews said.

