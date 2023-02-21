Open in App
Samurai Sai Swords Seized By TSA Agents From Bag At BWI Airport

By Zak Failla,

11 days ago
The seized sai swords Photo Credit: TSA

TSA agents at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) made a curious find as a would-be traveler attempted to slip through security with a specialty weapon in their bag.

Officials say that officials at the airport stopped a traveler over the holiday weekend when agents found martial arts sai swords inside a carry-on bag that is not permitted.

The swords were voluntarily left behind by the traveler, who handed them over to TSA officials, who made note that he could have brought them on his trip if he had put the weapons in a checked bag.

