California State
KFI AM 640

'Coldest Storm In Many Years' To Impact Multiple California Counties

By Logan DeLoye,

11 days ago
Photo: Moment RF

The 'coldest storm in many years' is about to impact multiple California counties. According to KTLA , temperatures across the Southern portion of the state , specifically the South Western counties, will be 10 to 20 degrees colder than normal. Winds could reach up to 50 miles per hour in the valleys, and up to 80 in the mountains.

Here's what The National Weather Service had to say about the upcoming weather pattern:

"A weather pattern change will bring rain and snow back to southwest California this week, especially Thursday and Friday, with a chance of continuing over the weekend. There could be a few light rain showers or drizzle in Wednesday, but it is looking favorable for significant rainfall around Thursday/Friday. Rain totals Wednesday through the weekend may range from 1.75 to 3.50 inches. Most importantly, snow levels will lower to unusually low levels, possibly bringing snow down to 1,000 feet on Wednesday. Up to a few inches of snow is possible from 1,000-2,500 feet, 1 to 2 feet possible for 4,000 to 6,000 feet, and up to 5 feet above 6,000 feet."

Aside from wind and low temperatures, areas of both high and low elevation will see a few inches of snowfall, and up to 5 inches of rain.

