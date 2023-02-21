AEW Rampage draws lowest ratings in show history

The episode was moved out of Rampage's normal time slot due to a scheduling conflict.

Friday night's AEW Rampage, which was moved to 7 p.m. Eastern time due to TNT's coverage of the NBA All-Star Weekend, averaged 287,000 viewers . That's down 23.5 percent from the previous week and is the lowest audience total in the history of the show.

In the 18-49 demo, Rampage finished 59th on the cable charts with a 0.07 rating. That's down 41.7 percent from last week and is also a record low for the show.

As compared with the same week in 2022, when the show also aired at 7 p.m. because of NBA All-Star coverage, Rampage's overall viewership was down 39.1 percent and its 18-49 rating was down 65 percent.

The show went head-to-head with ESPN's broadcast of the NBA All-Star Weekend celebrity game, which topped the cable charts with a 0.54 rating in 18-49 and averaged nearly 1.4 million viewers overall.

The last time Rampage was in a similar time slot to this was at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on May 27 of last year. That episode averaged 341,000 viewers and drew a 0.14 rating in 18-49.

There was also an episode on November 25 of last year that began at 4 p.m. Eastern. It averaged 411,000 viewers and drew a 0.11 in 18-49.