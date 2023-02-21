Santa Rosa ISD to install metal detectors at two campuses

Students walk through a metal detector. (Metro Photo)

Metal detectors are being installed at two Santa Rosa school campuses to ensure the safety of students and staff, officials said.

Yolanda Chapa, superintendent for the Santa Rosa Independent School District, announced the news to the parents and community members Tuesday in a letter posted on the school district’s Facebook page.

Chapa states due to the escalation of school violence around the state and the nation, Santa Rosa school board members authorized the purchase and implementation of a school security system that utilizes metal detectors on school property to protect the health of students, staff and visitors to the campuses.

“Our goal is to make our campuses safe for who all who attend and visit or schools. School safety is our number one priority,” Chapa wrote.

The installation of the new equipment was to begin Tuesday at Santa Rosa High School and Jo Nelson Middle School.

The equipment will be placed at various entrances to the campuses, Chapa stated.