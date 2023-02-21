Open in App
Canton, MI
See more from this location?
WWJ News Radio

Canton business owner found dead, first responders evaluated after discovering 'extremely high' levels of carbon monoxide

By Wwj Newsroom,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42hjCu_0kv7ozTb00

CANTON (WWJ) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside an automotive business in Canton Tuesday morning and first responders had to be treated for possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

Canton police officials say they were called to the unidentified business in the 7200 block of N. Haggerty Road – near Warren, just west of I-275 – shortly before 7 a.m. after an employee found the owner unresponsive.

Police officers were first to arrive and began rendering emergency aid to the 60-year-old man. Firefighters arrived shortly thereafter and took over medical treatment, but were unable to revive him, according to police.

Shortly after the scene was cleared, firefighters were called back to the scene because the employee reported not feeling well.

That’s when authorities discovered the building had “an extremely high content of Carbon Monoxide (CO).”

The employee and three police officers were taken to a local hospital, where they were evaluated for exposure to the gas. Four firefighters were also evaluated for exposure. All have since been released.

Police officials say DTE was at the scene and assisted the fire department in determining the source of the CO, which is believed to have come from a vehicle located inside the building.

The police department has started a death investigation case, which will remain open until the victim’s official cause of death can be determined by the medical examiner.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Warren, MI newsLocal Warren, MI
Warren police officers treated for smoke inhalation after arresting man who refused to leave porch as his home burned
Warren, MI3 days ago
Man arrested after robbing 2 Warren Dollar General stores in 15 minutes, leading cops on chase that ended with crash in Eastpointe
Warren, MI3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
80-year-old Ann Arbor man dies after plow truck reverses into him during winter storm: Cops
Ann Arbor, MI17 hours ago
Dangerous, snowy conditions on I-75 sparks road rage, gunfire between 2 drivers in Oakland County
Hazel Park, MI15 hours ago
Unlicensed driver loses control on I-96 in Detroit & T-bones other vehicle, killing 1
Detroit, MI13 hours ago
Family seeks answers in case of man shot dead while walking women to their car at illegal after-hours nightclub in Detroit
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Detroit man charged after fatally assaulting 1-year-old girl while babysitting her
Detroit, MI10 hours ago
Southfield Freeway in Detroit shut down Friday morning as MSP investigates crash that ejected 1 person
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Police officers break into SUV, arrest super drunk driver who passed out at green light in Troy: cops
Troy, MI1 day ago
2 Detroit men charged with burglarizing dead man's Huron Township home — because they knew he was dead
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Michigan man, Mt. Sterling woman in custody after drug bust
Flint, MI1 day ago
Michigan State Police say alcohol was a factor in serious I-94 crash that sent 3 to hospital
Grass Lake Charter Township, MI2 days ago
Officials investigate murder of 50-year-old Detroit man found in car at hospital
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Smoke and fire seen from I-94 as Detroit firefighters battle early morning blaze at abandoned building
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Victim snaps picture of man caught recording her in Henry Ford College bathroom, Dearborn police asking for tips
Dearborn, MI2 days ago
Wyandotte Police Department mourns unexpected loss of officer who just entered retirement 1 month ago
Wyandotte, MI2 days ago
US Marshals searching for man accused of burning woman's body after Ypsilanti Township murder
Ypsilanti, MI3 days ago
Prosecutor will not issue charges in case of paper noose found in Panera Bread bathroom in Grosse Pointe
Grosse Pointe, MI1 day ago
Suspect still wanted after brutal beating of victims after they shoveled his snow last winter in Detroit
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Detroit police looking for suspect after double shooting kills 65-year-old woman, leaves other victim hospitalized
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Have you seen Shyaa? Tips wanted in case of 14-year-old Detroit girl missing since November
Detroit, MI1 day ago
'She didn't deserve that': Loved ones mourn dead woman found tied up at abandoned juvenile facility
Monroe, MI1 day ago
Man dead after being stabbed in Taylor home during fight with woman
Taylor, MI4 days ago
Police search for suspect accused of assault on DDOT bus
Detroit, MI3 days ago
82-year-old Detroit man missing more than 2 weeks is home safe
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Tempers flare at district meeting as parents protest large cell tower mounted on Downriver elementary school
Wyandotte, MI1 day ago
65-year-old woman killed in double shooting on Detroit's west side
Detroit, MI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy