Canton business owner found dead, first responders evaluated after discovering 'extremely high' levels of carbon monoxide

CANTON (WWJ) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside an automotive business in Canton Tuesday morning and first responders had to be treated for possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

Canton police officials say they were called to the unidentified business in the 7200 block of N. Haggerty Road – near Warren, just west of I-275 – shortly before 7 a.m. after an employee found the owner unresponsive.

Police officers were first to arrive and began rendering emergency aid to the 60-year-old man. Firefighters arrived shortly thereafter and took over medical treatment, but were unable to revive him, according to police.

Shortly after the scene was cleared, firefighters were called back to the scene because the employee reported not feeling well.

That’s when authorities discovered the building had “an extremely high content of Carbon Monoxide (CO).”

The employee and three police officers were taken to a local hospital, where they were evaluated for exposure to the gas. Four firefighters were also evaluated for exposure. All have since been released.

Police officials say DTE was at the scene and assisted the fire department in determining the source of the CO, which is believed to have come from a vehicle located inside the building.

The police department has started a death investigation case, which will remain open until the victim’s official cause of death can be determined by the medical examiner.