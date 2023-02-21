Open in App
San Jose, CA
6AM City

7 dance studios in San Jose, CA

11 days ago
Learn some moves, and make new friends at The Get Down.

Learn some moves, and make new friends at The Get Down.

It's time to bust a move, San Jose.

It’s time to bust a move, San Jose.

Whether you’re a novice or advanced dancer, there are a ton of professionals in the great 408 that can help you hone your skill. 🩰

If you’re looking for a new hobby, or simply another way to get active, try out a dance class at these
seven locally-owned dance studios in San Jose.

🎶 Pop it, lock it

The Get Down | 198 Jackson St.
This studio specializes in salsa, hip hop, and toprocking , and also offers private lessons + choreography for wedding performances. Need some space? You can rent out the studio.

Capitol Dance Company | 1375 Blossom Hill Rd., Ste. 4
For 45 years , this family-run studio has taught dancers at all levels in ballet, pointe, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, modern, hip-hop, and tap. Enjoy
a drop-in class for $25, or sign up for weekly lessons.

Join a beginner hip hop class with On One Studios.

Join a beginner hip hop class with On One Studios.

Video via @ononestudios


On One Studios | 422 N. Capitol Ave.
Bringing in renowned local + international dancers to lead classes, On One Studios welcomes dancers of any skill level to learn choreography that range from street styles to k-pop
. Can’t decide? Take as many classes as you want with the unlimited program .

🎶 Grab a dance partner

Dancebasic | 1224 S. Bascom Ave.
Take a private lesson in ballroom, Latin, or salsa , or grab your fiance for a wedding dance session at this studio. No worries if you don’t have a partner , as you can learn with one of its experienced teachers.

Dance Boulevard
| 1824 Hillsdale Ave.
Everyone is welcome to drop in at this studio’s weekly Thursday Night Party Beginners Class — which features pro dancers, a DJ, prizes, and an overall party atmosphere. Drop-ins begin at $16 .

These dancers from Infinity Dance Studio are on pointe.

These dancers from Infinity Dance Studio are on pointe.

Photo via @infinitydancestudiosj

🎶 For young learners

Infinity Dance Studio | 5817 Cottle Rd.
This year, the studio celebrates 20 years of teaching dancers ages 3-18 in styles like ballet, contemporary, hip-hop, jazz, lyrical, and musical theater . First time dancers can take a trial class for free.

Bay Ballet Academy | 2452 Almaden Rd.
Nestled in the Canoas Garden neighborhood in Willow Glen, this classical dance academy specializes in ballet techniques for all skill levels. New students ages 3-18 may
try a class for free and join anytime year-round.
