7 dance studios in San Jose, CA

Whether you’re a novice or advanced dancer, there are a ton of professionals in the great 408 that can help you hone your skill. 🩰
If you’re looking for a new hobby, or simply another way to get active, try out a dance class at these seven locally-owned dance studios in San Jose.
🎶 Pop it, lock it
The Get Down | 198 Jackson St. This studio specializes in salsa, hip hop, and toprocking , and also offers private lessons + choreography for wedding performances. Need some space? You can rent out the studio.
Capitol Dance Company | 1375 Blossom Hill Rd., Ste. 4 For 45 years , this family-run studio has taught dancers at all levels in ballet, pointe, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, modern, hip-hop, and tap. Enjoy a drop-in class for $25, or sign up for weekly lessons.
On One Studios | 422 N. Capitol Ave. Bringing in renowned local + international dancers to lead classes, On One Studios welcomes dancers of any skill level to learn choreography that range from street styles to k-pop . Can’t decide? Take as many classes as you want with the unlimited program .
🎶 Grab a dance partner
Dancebasic | 1224 S. Bascom Ave. Take a private lesson in ballroom, Latin, or salsa , or grab your fiance for a wedding dance session at this studio. No worries if you don’t have a partner , as you can learn with one of its experienced teachers.
Dance Boulevard | 1824 Hillsdale Ave. Everyone is welcome to drop in at this studio’s weekly Thursday Night Party Beginners Class — which features pro dancers, a DJ, prizes, and an overall party atmosphere. Drop-ins begin at $16 .
🎶 For young learners
Infinity Dance Studio | 5817 Cottle Rd. This year, the studio celebrates 20 years of teaching dancers ages 3-18 in styles like ballet, contemporary, hip-hop, jazz, lyrical, and musical theater . First time dancers can take a trial class for free.
Bay Ballet Academy | 2452 Almaden Rd. Nestled in the Canoas Garden neighborhood in Willow Glen, this classical dance academy specializes in ballet techniques for all skill levels. New students ages 3-18 may try a class for free and join anytime year-round.
