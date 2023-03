CNBC

S&P 500 notches fourth day of losses after Fed minutes reaffirm tough stance on inflation: Live updates By Hakyung KimSamantha Subin, 11 days ago

By Hakyung KimSamantha Subin, 11 days ago

Stocks ended lower on Wednesday as traders parsed through a summary of the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting, looking for clues on the central bank's ...