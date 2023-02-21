Open in App
Morris County, NJ
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Morris County Seafood Restaurant To Shutter

By Jon Craig,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hrlKb_0kv7mlR500

A popular seafood restaurant is shutting down in Morris County.

H2Ocean Restaurant and Raw Bar will close on April 1, but the owners are not ruling out opening up a similar eatery at a new location sometime down the line.

H2Ocean first opened in August 2014. It was the restaurant owners' third restaurant, located at 41 Ridgedale Ave. in Cedar Knolls.

Michael Frodella, who owns H2Ocean with his wife, Sylvia, said a developer came forward for a memory care facility and they made a business and family decision to sell. "The land was more valuable than what is on it,'' Frodella said.

Selling had no reflection on how the business was doing, he said. "The restaurant is very successful. We're leaving on top. Business is very good," Frodella told Daily Voice.

Frodella said H2Ocean retains its name and liquor license in the sale.

"We'll see where the journey takes us,'' Frodella said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Franklin Lakes Driver Indicted In Teaneck T-Bone Crash That Killed Bergenfield Great Grandpa
Bergenfield, NJ18 hours ago
Beloved Darien Restaurant Closes For Good After 'Two Wonderful Decades'
Darien, CT22 hours ago
No Foul Play Seen In Death Of Hudson County Woman, 22, At Meadowlands-Area Motel: Prosecutor
Guttenberg, NJ1 day ago
Ecuadorian National Pleads Guilty To Brutal Stabbing Death Of Popular Bergen County Chef
Jersey City, NJ17 hours ago
Boot Suit: NY Woman Sues L.L. Bean Over Footwear's 'Waterproof' Claims
New York City, NY1 day ago
Missing Bucks Man Was Kidnapped By Coworker Who Then Fled To NJ: Authorities
Royersford, PA1 day ago
Sweet Tooth? New Dessert Eatery Opens In Westchester: 'Incredibly Delicious,' Visitors Say
Larchmont, NY2 days ago
Asbury Park Man Indicted For Killing Girlfriend's Poodle 'Bentley'
Asbury Park, NJ1 day ago
HIM AGAIN? Ex-Con Busted In Ridgefield Park Scrapyard Break-In Pretends To Be Asleep: Police
Ridgefield Park, NJ1 day ago
Boyfriend Of Newark Woman Missing Since 2017 Charged With Stealing Disabled Son's Benefits
Newark, NJ13 hours ago
Shoplifters Nab $8K Worth Of Perfume From 2 Long Island Victoria's Secret Stores
Oceanside, NY1 day ago
Passenger Freed By Police, Others By Firefighters Following Horrific Overnight Ridgewood Crash
Ridgewood, NJ1 day ago
Woman Who Went On Racial Tirade At PA Pizzeria Facing Charges
Hatboro, PA23 hours ago
Suspect Uses Garage Door Opener In Unlocked Car To Break Into Westchester Home: Police
Greenburgh, NY22 hours ago
Pedestrian Killed On Route 287 ID'd As Morristown Man
Morristown, NJ2 days ago
Bergenfield Man Seized In Overdose Death Of Hackensack Drug User
Hackensack, NJ1 day ago
NJ Troopers Justified In Shooting Driver From Poconos Who Shot Dog, Grand Jury Rules
Saylorsburg, PA2 days ago
45-Year-Old Inmate At Nassau County Correctional Facility In East Meadow Dies
East Meadow, NY2 days ago
Area Man Charged With Killing Hempstead Woman
Hempstead, NY1 day ago
Hoboken Teacher Sent, Received Explicit Photos With 14-Year-Old Girl: Prosecutor
Hoboken, NJ2 days ago
ID Released For Nassau County Correctional Facility Inmate Who Died At Age 45
East Meadow, NY1 day ago
Missing 17-Year-Old From Greenwich Found
Greenwich, CT1 day ago
NJ State Police Detective Shot In Paterson
Paterson, NJ2 days ago
Pedestrian Crash Closes Portion Of Route 287
Bridgewater, CT3 days ago
Valley Central School District On Heightened Alert After Unspecified Threat
Montgomery, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy