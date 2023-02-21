Open in App
East Palestine, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Why Giant Eagle is removing some of its bottled water from shelves

By Laura Morrison,

11 days ago

**Related Video Above: EPA orders Norfolk Southern to conduct all cleanup in East Palestine.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A major grocery store chain that serves Northeast Ohio announced changes to where it sources its water.

Giant Eagle said they are discontinuing the sale of bottled water coming from a facility near East Palestine , where a train recently derailed sending toxic chemicals into the air and soil, upending a community.

‘Art imitating life’: East Palestine resident was extra in train disaster film made in Ohio

The company said in a statement that a Salineville factory, located about 25 miles southeast from where the incident occurred, supplies water sold in gallon size and larger containers to its Giant Eagle, GetGo and Market District stores.

While the water used is reportedly from a nearby spring that’s at a higher elevation than East Palestine, the company said they didn’t want to take chances.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” the company said in a statement. “Giant Eagle has made the decision to remove all gallon-size-or-greater Giant Eagle brand spring water product sourced from the Salineville facility from our store shelves until further notice while we continue to evaluate ongoing testing and potential impacts to the spring source.”

Northeast Ohio sex sting nets local city council leader

The company said a third party has tested Salineville’s water and that no contamination has been reported at this time.

